Left Menu

UN experts urge 57 States to repatriate 64,000 people in Syria

UN human rights experts have issued official letters to 57 governments who are believed to have nationals in the camps.

OHCHR | Geneva | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:13 IST
UN experts urge 57 States to repatriate 64,000 people in Syria
Reports of increased violence in the camps since the start of the year compound the experts’ calls for urgent action. Image Credit: Twitter(@OCHA_Syria)

UN human rights experts expressed serious concerns at the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation at the Al Hol and Roj camps in northeast Syria - home to over 64,000 people, mostly women and children - and urged 57 States* whose nationals are held there to repatriate them without delay.

"The number of the countries concerned and the dire humanitarian conditions of the camps highlight the need for collective, sustained and immediate action to prevent irreparable harm to the persons in vulnerable situation held there," the experts said. "Thousands of people held in the camps are exposed to violence, exploitation, abuse and deprivation in conditions and treatment that may well amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment under international law, with no effective remedy at their disposal. An unknown number have already died because of their conditions of detention."

UN human rights experts have issued official letters to 57 governments who are believed to have nationals in the camps. At the Al-Hol camp – the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced people in Syria - more than 80 percent of those being held are women and children.

Reports of increased violence in the camps since the start of the year compound the experts' calls for urgent action.

The experts recall the urgent need for justice, truth and reparation for all of the victims of the very serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law that have occurred in the region. In that context, the continued detention, on unclear grounds, of women and children in the camps is a matter of grave concern and undermines the progression of accountability, truth and justice.

"States have a primary responsibility to act with due diligence and take positive steps and effective measures to protect individuals in vulnerable situations, notably women and children, located outside of their territory where they are at risk of serious human rights violations or abuses, where States' actions or omissions can positively impact on these individuals' human rights," the experts said.

The experts reminded the States concerned that the repatriation process must be done in accordance with international human rights law. They also stressed that States must refrain from any actions that would expose the individuals to further human rights violations on their return to their country of nationality and that they should actively support their re-integration with adequate social, psychological, and educational support, conscious of gender-specific traumas that could have been experienced by women and girls.

They also expressed concern at a 'data collection' process that took place in the camps last July. "Highly personal and unique data were gathered from women and children in conditions where consent could not be freely given, nor under circumstances in which it was clear whom would have access to those data, and how they might be used," said the experts echoing the call of the High Commissioner for States to assume responsibility for all of their nationals

"We fear that this exercise was in fact aimed at identifying third-country nationals who may pose a security risk, information that could be further communicated and used by States of origin, as a basis for deciding the further course of action for their nationals. This could include trial and repatriation, or children's separation from their families, including that of male children for further detention."

The experts said they were gravely concerned that the exercise, reportedly to evaluate security threats, lacked regard for basic principles of due process and solely targeted families with alleged links to foreign ISIL fighters, including women and children, who already suffer from heightened discrimination, marginalisation and abuse on the basis of their alleged affiliation with the group.

They added that the process had largely excluded humanitarian actors, including medical personnel.

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil to test COVID-19 vaccination on city's entire adult population

Brazilian biomedical institute Butantan plans to vaccinate a citys entire adult population of about 30,000 people against COVID-19 to test whether it lowers the infection rate, institute and government officials said on Monday. Butantan, wh...

Ashis Maity takes charge as Mathura Refinery head

Ashis Kumar Maity took over as the charge of the Mathura Refinery on Monday as the executive director, officials said.Arvind Kumar, who was working as the head of the refinery, has been transferred to head office of Indian Oil as project di...

National Monuments Authority withdraws heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple, subsidiary shrines

National Monuments Authority NMA on Monday withdrew draft heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and subsidiary shrines citing technical glitches. The notice regarding public consultation for the draft heritage bye-laws of Shr...

U.S. House impeachment managers say evidence against Trump overwhelming

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers said on Monday that evidence against former President Donald Trump is overwhelming and he has no defense for his actions.In a brief, the managers of the Democratic-led impeachment said Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021