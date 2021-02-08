Sena MP Raut takes dig at PM, says "we all are andolan jeevi"

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Mondaytook a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the lattersuseof the term ''andolan jeevi'', or those who survive onprotests, during his address inthe Rajya Sabha and sought toassociate himself with the expression.

The Rajya Sabha MP shared a photograph of him andfarmers leader Rakesh Tikait on Twitter and said in Hindi onthe micro-blogging site, Say with pride..we are allandolanjeevi...jai jawan, jai kisaan.

The photograph was taken when Raut met Tikait at theGhazipur protest site outside Delhi on February 2 to expresssolidarity with farmers agitating against the Centre's newagri-marketing laws.

Earlier in the day, Modi hit out at those behind theprotests, saying a new crop of agitators has emerged in Indiawho cannot live without agitation and the country should bebeware of them.

''There is a new crop of 'andolan jeevi'. They live forprotests. They look for ways to start a new movement.

''The country needs to be aware of these andolanjeevi,'' the PM said in the Upper House of Parliament whilereplying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

