Left Menu

Sena MP Raut takes dig at PM, says "we all are andolan jeevi"

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:49 IST
Sena MP Raut takes dig at PM, says "we all are andolan jeevi"
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook@sanjayraut.official

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Mondaytook a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the lattersuseof the term ''andolan jeevi'', or those who survive onprotests, during his address inthe Rajya Sabha and sought toassociate himself with the expression.

The Rajya Sabha MP shared a photograph of him andfarmers leader Rakesh Tikait on Twitter and said in Hindi onthe micro-blogging site, Say with pride..we are allandolanjeevi...jai jawan, jai kisaan.

The photograph was taken when Raut met Tikait at theGhazipur protest site outside Delhi on February 2 to expresssolidarity with farmers agitating against the Centre's newagri-marketing laws.

Earlier in the day, Modi hit out at those behind theprotests, saying a new crop of agitators has emerged in Indiawho cannot live without agitation and the country should bebeware of them.

''There is a new crop of 'andolan jeevi'. They live forprotests. They look for ways to start a new movement.

''The country needs to be aware of these andolanjeevi,'' the PM said in the Upper House of Parliament whilereplying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

PTI ENMRSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Government mulling privilege notice against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for allegations against judiciary

By Pragya Kaushika The government is mulling a breach of privilege notice against Trinamool Congress TMC member of Parliament Mahua Moitra for making allegations against the judiciary.Sources in the government said remarks of TMC MP will n...

Brazil to test COVID-19 vaccination on city's entire adult population

Brazilian biomedical institute Butantan plans to vaccinate a citys entire adult population of about 30,000 people against COVID-19 to test whether it lowers the infection rate, institute and government officials said on Monday. Butantan, wh...

Ashis Maity takes charge as Mathura Refinery head

Ashis Kumar Maity took over as the charge of the Mathura Refinery on Monday as the executive director, officials said.Arvind Kumar, who was working as the head of the refinery, has been transferred to head office of Indian Oil as project di...

National Monuments Authority withdraws heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple, subsidiary shrines

National Monuments Authority NMA on Monday withdrew draft heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and subsidiary shrines citing technical glitches. The notice regarding public consultation for the draft heritage bye-laws of Shr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021