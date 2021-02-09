Left Menu

Ministry of Defence , Bharat Electronics Limited sign contract worth over Rs 1,000 crore to procure modern radio system

Ministry of Defence and defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Monday signed a contract for procurement of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed Software Defined Radio Tactical (SDR-Tac) worth over Rs 1,000 crore here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:54 IST
Ministry of Defence , Bharat Electronics Limited sign contract worth over Rs 1,000 crore to procure modern radio system
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Defence and defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Monday signed a contract for procurement of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed Software Defined Radio Tactical (SDR-Tac) worth over Rs 1,000 crore here. In an official release, Ministry of Defence said that the SDR-Tac, jointly designed and developed by Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) of DRDO through a consortium of domestic agencies and industry, comprising Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE), BEL, Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) and Indian Navy will bring strategic depth to the Armed Forces.

"The delivery will take place within three years. The BEL is already supplying SDR-Naval Combat (NC) and SDR-Air is under user evaluation trial. The DRDO and BEL are planning to provide latest SDR with security grading to the Armed Forces," it stated. Notably, the SDR-Tac is a four Channel Multi-mode, Multi Band, 19'' Rack mountable, ship borne Software Defined Radio system, which is intended to serve ship-to-ship, ship-to-shore and ship-to-air voice and data communication for network centric operations.

"It supports simultaneous operation of all the four channels covering V/UHF and L Band. This SDR system houses multiple types of waveforms for narrow band and wide band applications. The MANET waveforms are available in UHF and L-Band to support adhoc networking feature for net centric operations. User evaluation trials covering exhaustive harbour phase and sea phase trials were completed successfully during May to June 2018 at Visakhapatnam for all waveforms including V/UHF and L-Band MANET waveforms under different network configurations," the Ministry said. It added that interoperability trials were also successfully carried out with all other form factors covering Airborne SDR-AR on board Dornier Aircraft, SDR-Tac on board INS Kirch in sailing mode, SDR-Manpack and SDR-Handheld.

"All the aspects were evaluated successfully by all user agencies of Navy and clearance was accorded for procurement," it said. The Ministry said the Armed forces are in need of transition from the single purpose radio of the past to more flexible Software Defined Radios (SDRs) to serve most of their wireless communication needs.

"These SDRs will be backward compatible with existing Indian radios. Different Service groups require different form factor radios for specific platforms and waveforms/applications. The SDRs allow use of common waveform/application implementation methods for different form factors. They also allow implementation of futuristic waveforms on the same hardware using software programmability, thus ensuring longer life and savings on cost," it noted. A key factor in SDRs is that software programmability allows easy changes of the radio's fundamental characteristics such as modulation types, operating frequencies, bandwidths, multiple access schemes, source and channel coding/decoding methods, spreading/de-spreading techniques and encryption/decryption algorithms.

Traditional hardware-centric radios require hardware changes to modify these fundamental characteristics. Multiple types of radio equipment can be replaced with multi-mode, multi band, multi-role SDR's of suitable form factors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra: Employee dies by suicide in Gudivada bank's record room

A man working as an attender at The Gudivada Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd died by suicide in the record room of the bank on Monday. The deceased employee was identified as Reddi Ravi.The deceased Ravi was suffering from health issues and so c...

US reports over 2.93 million child COVID-19 cases

Washington US, February 9 ANIXinhua More than 2.93 million children in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest data of the American Academy of Pediatrics AAP and the Child...

Wide-scale irregularities found in administration of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in Pak's Sindh

There have been wide-scale irregularities in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines in Pakistans Sindh province, including administering the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to people over 60 years of age, non-frontline health workers and unrelat...

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police withdraws additional force deployed at borders

The Delhi Police on Monday withdrew the additional police force deployed at national capital borders, where farmers are camping for over two months demanding withdrawal of three farm laws. As per an internal communication of Delhi Police, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021