Cong gives zero hour notice in RS demanding reduction of central excise duty, cess on petroleum products
Congress MP KC Venugopal gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday demanding 'reduction of central excise duty and cess on petroleum products'.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 09:22 IST
Congress MP KC Venugopal gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday demanding 'reduction of central excise duty and cess on petroleum products'. Zero Hour is the time when MPs can raise issues of urgent public importance.
During his budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel. However, there would be no additional burden on the consumer overall as Sitharaman during Budget presentation also proposed to reduce Basic Customs Duty on these items.
Sitharaman said that an AIDC of Rs 2.5 per litre has been imposed on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel. However, blended fuel-- M-15 petrol and E-20 petrol -- will be exempted from cesses and surcharges on the lines of other blended fuels (like E-5 and E-10) if these blended fuels are made of duty paid inputs, Sitharaman said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Govt may tweak customs duties on host of goods in Budget 2021
Govt may tweak customs duties on host of goods in Budget 2021
It will be a good Budget for India this year, says Narendra Singh Tomar
Farmers' protest: Tractor parade on R-Day, Parliament march on Budget day
IIFCL may get Rs 5,000 crore capital support in upcoming Budget