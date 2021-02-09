Left Menu

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 3 more bodies recovered, death toll mounted to 29

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident has reached 29 after three more bodies were recovered from the debris, said the Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Swati S Bhadoria.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:01 IST
Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadoria speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident has reached 29 after three more bodies were recovered from the debris, said the Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Swati S Bhadoria. "Three more bodies recovered and the death toll in the glacier disaster has mounted to 29," she said.

She informed that the ration is being transported and emergency cases are being attended to with the help of helicopters. Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "Construction of the bridge is underway while the zip line has already been fixed. SDRF personnel used the same to reach areas that were cut off. The ration is being transported and emergency cases are being attended to with the help of helicopters".

The rescue operation is underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Chamoli where 35 people are trapped. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is using choppers for thermal imaging for tracing people in the valley.

Earlier today, a joint team of ITBP, Army, NDRF, and SDRF entered the Tapovan tunnel to check the water level inside the tunnel ahead of the point where the debris has been cleared. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the rescue team has managed to reach the Malari valley area in the Dhauli Ganga valley through a rope to deliver ration packages.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday donated Rs 11 crores to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Fund. (ANI)

