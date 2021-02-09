Left Menu

Kolkata Airport to get new ATC Tower with upgraded technology: AAI

The Airports Authority of India's (AAI) Kolkata Airport has undertaken the work of construction of new Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower and technical block at an estimated cost of Rs 458 crores, said AAI in a press release on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:07 IST
Kolkata Airport to get new ATC Tower with upgraded technology: AAI
ATC under construction at Kolkata. Image Credit: ANI

The Airports Authority of India's (AAI) Kolkata Airport has undertaken the work of construction of new Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower and technical block at an estimated cost of Rs 458 crores, said AAI in a press release on Tuesday. The construction of the state-of-the-art new ATS complex has been undertaken with an objective to enhance the capacity and safety in terms of airport operations and to ease the traffic flow, said the release. "The new ATC Tower complex spread in an area of 2040 square meters will accommodate all ANS units for efficient air traffic management. With more than 50 meters of height, the new building will be equipped with advanced digital technology in the field of communication and air traffic systems," AAI said in the release.

"Automation and Voice Communication System equipment will be of higher capability with provisioning of more number of Controller Work Positions (CWP) to meet the requirement of upper & lower area harmonisation in Kolkata Area Control Centre (ACC)," the release further said. AAI in the official statement said that the New Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (ASMGCS) will enhance the surveillance and provide a bird`s eye view of the entire operational runway which will enable the ATC Personnel to ensure safety and efficiency in augmented capacity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four inter-state traffickers held, woman rescued

A human trafficking racket hasbeen busted by police here on Tuesday with the arrest of fourpeople and a woman, allegedly being trafficked by them toOman, was rescued.Police raided a Tours and Travels office and nabbedthe four, including two...

Berger Paints Q3 net jumps 51.2 pc to Rs 275 cr

Berger Paints on Tuesday reported a 51.2 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.It had posted a net profit of Rs 181.9 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.Revenue from...

COVID-19 vaccine chasers hunt, wait and hope in Los Angeles

Jose Luis Espinoza had been chasing a COVID-19 vaccine for more than three weeks.He hadnt hugged his 98-year-old father in a long time, and was hoping a vaccine would change that. Last week, he struck gold in Santa Fe Springs. It was the la...

Atulya Unveils 100% Natural Healthcare and Wellness Products in India

Atulya has rolled out an array of pure Made-in-India products, free from artificial colours, fragrances, parabens, or petrochemicals, thereby redefining consumer wellness experienceNew Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirCommitted to find new ways ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021