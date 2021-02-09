Kolkata Airport to get new ATC Tower with upgraded technology: AAI

The Airports Authority of India's (AAI) Kolkata Airport has undertaken the work of construction of new Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower and technical block at an estimated cost of Rs 458 crores, said AAI in a press release on Tuesday. The construction of the state-of-the-art new ATS complex has been undertaken with an objective to enhance the capacity and safety in terms of airport operations and to ease the traffic flow, said the release. "The new ATC Tower complex spread in an area of 2040 square meters will accommodate all ANS units for efficient air traffic management. With more than 50 meters of height, the new building will be equipped with advanced digital technology in the field of communication and air traffic systems," AAI said in the release.

"Automation and Voice Communication System equipment will be of higher capability with provisioning of more number of Controller Work Positions (CWP) to meet the requirement of upper & lower area harmonisation in Kolkata Area Control Centre (ACC)," the release further said. AAI in the official statement said that the New Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (ASMGCS) will enhance the surveillance and provide a bird`s eye view of the entire operational runway which will enable the ATC Personnel to ensure safety and efficiency in augmented capacity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)