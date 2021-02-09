Left Menu

DGFT introduces online system for importers to seek tariff rate quota

The commerce ministrys arm DGFT has introduced an online system for traders who seek tariff rate quota TRQ for imports, a move aimed at promoting ease of doing business in the country.The TRQ is a mechanism that allows import of a set quantity of specific products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:18 IST
DGFT introduces online system for importers to seek tariff rate quota
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The commerce ministry's arm DGFT has introduced an online system for traders who seek tariff rate quota (TRQ) for imports, a move aimed at promoting ease of doing business in the country.

The TRQ is a mechanism that allows import of a set quantity of specific products. Tariff quotas are used on a wide range of products but most are in the agriculture sector. Cereals, meat, fruit and vegetables, and dairy products are the most common, and sugar is also protected in most producing countries.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a trade notice has said that it has prepared a new online module, e-TRQ System, for processing applications.

Now, all applications seeking TRQ for imports are required to submit their application online.

It added that licences for all TRQs would be issued electronically and TRQ licence data would be transmitted electronically to the customs authorities.

No paper copies of the TRQ import license will be issued now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-As impeachment begins, New York accelerates probes of Trump's property dealings

As former U.S. President Donald Trump goes to trial this week in the Senate on charges of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, criminal and civil investigations into his businesses are accelerating in New York.Manhattan prosecutors pro...

Pak SC orders immediate rebuilding of vandalised Hindu temple, seeks timeline for its completion

Pakistans Supreme Court has ordered the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to immediately start rebuilding a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalised by a mob in the province, and submit a timeline for its completion.The attack on the temple...

Cricket-Root hails England 'GOAT' Anderson after reverse-swing masterclass

England captain Joe Root likened James Anderson to fine wine after the 38-year-olds reverse-swing masterclass helped secure a comprehensive victory in the opening test against India on Tuesday. Anderson had managed two wickets, both tailend...

Dermapharm aims to start making Pfizer shot at second site by May

Dermapharm aims to start making the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and U.S. partner Pfizer at a second site in Germany in May, its chief executive said, as part of efforts to ramp up production to meet demand. The German drugmaker has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021