Temporary road closures around Parliament ahead of SONA

Due to the event, several roads around Parliament will be closed off this week, with full closure around Parliament on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:39 IST
“Parliament apologises for any inconvenience caused by the road closures to members of the public,” Parliament said in a statement on Tuesday. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Cape Town motorists and pedestrians have been advised of minimal parking restrictions and temporary road closures in and around Parliament ahead of the hybrid Joint Sitting of the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address SONA on Thursday at 7 pm.

Roads that will be affected from 10 – 11 February can be found on this link: https://tinyurl.com/yyn77gxe.

"Parliament apologises for any inconvenience caused by the road closures to members of the public," Parliament said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces will be held in a hybrid format as part of efforts to adhere to the National State of Disaster lockdown regulations – Alert Level 3.

No more than 50 participants will be allowed inside the National Assembly Chamber. All other Members of Parliament and guests will connect through a virtual platform.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

