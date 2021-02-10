Odisha to move Centre for implementation of Swaminathan recommendations on MSP

Amidst the nationwide farmers protests against the central farm laws, Odisha government Tuesday decided to move the Centre demandingimplementation of the M S Swaminathan Committeerecommendations regarding minimum support price for all crops.

The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinetmeeting here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik.

The state cabinet resolved to move the uniongovernment reiterating its earlier stand requesting toimplement the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Committeeregarding MSP of all crops, for doubling the farmers income,in the interest of farmers, Parliamentary Affairs MinisterB K Arukha and chief secretary S C Mohapatra toldreporters.

Stating that the Odisha government has been workingtowards development of farmers and is committed to thedoubling of farmers income, Arukha said all the governmentpolicies and programmes including the new agriculture policy,2020 (Samrudhi) are aimed at achieving rapid agriculturalgrowth through improved profitability, inclusivity andsustainability.

He said, the state government considers MSP as animportant tool for income generation of farmers.

The income of farmers needs to keep pace with thegrowth of income in other sectors and the rise in the cost ofcultivation. The MSP of any agricultural produce has to befixed in a holistic manner so as to make farming operationsprofitable and to safeguard the farmers against all types ofrisks, Arukha said.

The Odisha assembly had passed unanimous resolutionsin this regard in 2017 and 2018, the parliamentary affairsminister said.

He said Swaminathan had chaired the NationalCommission on Farmers and had recommended that MSP should beat least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost ofcultivation.

The state cabinet also decided to write off tax casesup to Rs 5000 under various Acts except for six goods -petrol, diesel, ATF (aviation turbine fuel), natural gas,petroleum crude oil and liquor for human consumption.

TArukha said he Cabinet also approved a proposal toimplement Rejuvenating Watersheds for Agricultural Resiliencethrough Innovative Development (REWARD) project. It envisagesan expenditure of Rs 500 crore on science-based watershedmanagement for six years starting from April, 2021.

Out of this, the World Bank will provide a loanassistance amounting to Rs 350 crore.

This would have a greater probability of generatinghigher yields, gross revenue, and net income.

In a bid to give special focus to the handicraftsector and considering the similarities with the handloomsector, the former has been separated from the industriesdepartment and merged with handlooms, textiles and handicraftsdepartment, the minister said.

This apart, the cabinet approved amendment of theOdisha Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2005.

It will enable the government to meet higher resourcesrequirements for COVID-19 management, maintain the standardsof service delivery to the public, compensate the shortfallarising out of GST implementation (GST CompensationShortfall), and maintain the level of capital expenditure oninfrastructure projects in the State, he added.

