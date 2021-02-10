Left Menu

Odisha to move Centre for implementation of Swaminathan recommendations on MSP

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-02-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 00:32 IST
Odisha to move Centre for implementation of Swaminathan recommendations on MSP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the nationwide farmers protests against the central farm laws, Odisha government Tuesday decided to move the Centre demandingimplementation of the M S Swaminathan Committeerecommendations regarding minimum support price for all crops.

The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinetmeeting here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik.

The state cabinet resolved to move the uniongovernment reiterating its earlier stand requesting toimplement the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Committeeregarding MSP of all crops, for doubling the farmers income,in the interest of farmers, Parliamentary Affairs MinisterB K Arukha and chief secretary S C Mohapatra toldreporters.

Stating that the Odisha government has been workingtowards development of farmers and is committed to thedoubling of farmers income, Arukha said all the governmentpolicies and programmes including the new agriculture policy,2020 (Samrudhi) are aimed at achieving rapid agriculturalgrowth through improved profitability, inclusivity andsustainability.

He said, the state government considers MSP as animportant tool for income generation of farmers.

The income of farmers needs to keep pace with thegrowth of income in other sectors and the rise in the cost ofcultivation. The MSP of any agricultural produce has to befixed in a holistic manner so as to make farming operationsprofitable and to safeguard the farmers against all types ofrisks, Arukha said.

The Odisha assembly had passed unanimous resolutionsin this regard in 2017 and 2018, the parliamentary affairsminister said.

He said Swaminathan had chaired the NationalCommission on Farmers and had recommended that MSP should beat least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost ofcultivation.

The state cabinet also decided to write off tax casesup to Rs 5000 under various Acts except for six goods -petrol, diesel, ATF (aviation turbine fuel), natural gas,petroleum crude oil and liquor for human consumption.

TArukha said he Cabinet also approved a proposal toimplement Rejuvenating Watersheds for Agricultural Resiliencethrough Innovative Development (REWARD) project. It envisagesan expenditure of Rs 500 crore on science-based watershedmanagement for six years starting from April, 2021.

Out of this, the World Bank will provide a loanassistance amounting to Rs 350 crore.

This would have a greater probability of generatinghigher yields, gross revenue, and net income.

In a bid to give special focus to the handicraftsector and considering the similarities with the handloomsector, the former has been separated from the industriesdepartment and merged with handlooms, textiles and handicraftsdepartment, the minister said.

This apart, the cabinet approved amendment of theOdisha Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2005.

It will enable the government to meet higher resourcesrequirements for COVID-19 management, maintain the standardsof service delivery to the public, compensate the shortfallarising out of GST implementation (GST CompensationShortfall), and maintain the level of capital expenditure oninfrastructure projects in the State, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League launches new scheme to combat racism

The Premier League on Tuesday set in motion an action plan to eradicate racial prejudice and create more opportunities for minority ethnic groups in soccer. It builds on the existing actions taken by the Premier League and clubs to promote ...

U.N. in talks with U.S. on Central American refugees applying for asylum from home

The United Nations Refugee Agency has held initial talks with U.S. President Joe Bidens administration about Central American asylum claimants being processed in their own countries, but it is too early to estimate how many people could ben...

J&J CEO says people may need annual COVID-19 vaccine shots for next several years - CNBC

Johnson Johnson Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky told CNBC on Tuesday that people may need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 annually over the next several years, like seasonal flu shots. Unfortunately, as the virus spreads it can also...

Golf-Ryder Cup captain Harrington tests positive for COVID-19

Padraig Harrington, who will captain Team Europe at the Ryder Cup in September, has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this weeks ATT Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. The 49-year-old Harrington, who missed the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021