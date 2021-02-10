Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 00:44 IST
BRIEF-France to work with carmakers to solve chip shortage problem-sce

A French finance ministry source said on Tuesday * THE MINISTRY WILL WORK WITH CARMAKERS TO TRY AND FIND SOLUTIONS FOR CHIP SHORTAGES, INCLUDING BY WORKING WITH OTHER AFFECTED COUNTRIES IF NEEDED

French car lobby PFA told Reuters earlier representatives from the car and electronics sectors and of the French state will hold a crisis meeting on Wednesday to discuss the fallout of a worlwide shortage of semiconductors. (Paris Newsroom)

