BRIEF-France to work with carmakers to solve chip shortage problem-sce

A French finance ministry source said on Tuesday * THE MINISTRY WILL WORK WITH CARMAKERS TO TRY AND FIND SOLUTIONS FOR CHIP SHORTAGES, INCLUDING BY WORKING WITH OTHER AFFECTED COUNTRIES IF NEEDED

French car lobby PFA told Reuters earlier representatives from the car and electronics sectors and of the French state will hold a crisis meeting on Wednesday to discuss the fallout of a worlwide shortage of semiconductors. (Paris Newsroom)

Also Read: Class-action lawsuit: French police discriminate in checks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)