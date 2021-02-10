WB govt transfers IAS officers

West Bengal government on Tuesdayappointed Sunil Kumar Gupta as the additional chief secretaryof the governor replacing Satish Kumar Tewary, who will bereaching superannuation on February 28, an official said.

In another S A Baba was named the chairman of thestate valuation board while Onkar Singh Meena was appointedthe secretary of agriculture department, the government ordersaid.

Joyoshi Dasgupta was posted as OSD of theadministrative training institute, while Y Ratnakar Rao, thedistrict magistrate of Hooghly was posted as additionalsecretary of health department.

Deepa Priya P will replace him in Hooghly, the ordersaid.

The government cancelled its earlier order aappointingKaushik Nag as DM of Dakshin Dinajpur and retained NikhilNirmal for the post.

Devi Prasad Karanam, currently serving as the excisecommissioner, commissioner of commercial taxes and MD of theBiswa Bangla Marketing Corporation, was named the districtmagistrate of Birbhum, it said.

Vijay Bharti was posted as director of tourismdepartment with additonal chargers of the ADB projects of PHEdepartment, the order said.

