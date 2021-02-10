Left Menu

Three programmes supporting rangatahi receive $2.65m funding boost

“Participants and their whānau will benefit from these programmes, which help increase social participation, financial wellbeing and employment skills. The communities these programmes work with will be supported to grow more resilient, healthy and engaged young people.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:22 IST
Three programmes supporting rangatahi receive $2.65m funding boost
“Participants and their whānau will benefit from these programmes, which help increase social participation, financial wellbeing and employment skills. The communities these programmes work with will be supported to grow more resilient, healthy and engaged young people.” Image Credit: Wikimedia

Three programmes supporting rangatahi who need help overcoming barriers to employment, education and training are receiving a $2.65 million funding boost, announced Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni.

"We know that rangatahi can face significant barriers that prevent them from fulfilling their potential. This funding will help up to 165 young people in Wellington, Porirua and Christchurch gain the skills needed to sustain long-term employment, education or training, making a positive difference for their futures," says Carmel Sepuloni.

"Today's He Poutama Rangatahi investment will support three work readiness programme providers to build the skills and experiences of young people who are most at risk of long-term unemployment.

Building on the success of previous He Poutama Rangatahi investments in regional New Zealand, the Government committed further funding in Budget 2020 to support more rangatahi programmes and extend funding to urban areas such as West and South Auckland, Hamilton, Porirua and Christchurch.

"Rangatahi graduating from these programmes will emerge with more interpersonal skills, strengthened resilience, improved health and wellbeing practices and a better sense of their cultural identity. They will also gain practical work readiness skills ranging from driver licensing and forklift operation to first aid qualifications and food cultivation experience.

"Participants and their whānau will benefit from these programmes, which help increase social participation, financial wellbeing and employment skills. The communities these programmes work with will be supported to grow more resilient, healthy and engaged young people."

The programmes receiving funding are:

Bros For Change Charitable Trust will use just over $1.55 million of funding to provide a 16-week leadership wānanga to 60 rangatahi over three years. The programme is underpinned by extensive pastoral care and Māori principles such as te reo (language learning), kapa haka and performing arts, hauora (health and wellbeing), maara kai and mahinga kai (food cultivation and gardening), and regular meetings with participants' whānau.

An $800,000 investment will enable Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Incorporated to provide a targeted pre-employment training programme and sustained pastoral care to 60 rangatahi over two years. Participants in this programme will be supported with one-on-one pastoral care and mentoring and will have an individual 'Mauri Ora' plan which sets out a series of personal goals and aspirations.

Talent Rise Foundation (NZ) will use just over $296,000 of funding to provide 45 young people over two years with extensive pastoral support and a work readiness programme, which includes topics such as health and wellbeing, financial literacy, dress assistance, CV and interview mentoring, online behaviour, time management and workplace communication.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Michigan GOP leader called Capitol riot a 'hoax,' apologises

A Republican legislative leader in Michigan apologised Tuesday after falsely claiming supporters of President Donald Trump were not involved in the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol, having called it a hoax. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shir...

Three programmes supporting rangatahi receive $2.65m funding boost

Three programmes supporting rangatahi who need help overcoming barriers to employment, education and training are receiving a 2.65 million funding boost, announced Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni.We know that ...

Australian Open: Serena Williams storms into third round

American tennis star Serena Williams on Wednesday stormed into the third round of the ongoing Australian Open as she emerged triumphant in her second-round fixture. Williams outclassed Serbias Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 6-0 in the second round an...

Trump fumes, GOP senators baffled by legal team's debut

Former President Donald Trump fumed that his attorneys performance on the opening day of his second impeachment trial was a disaster, as allies and Republican senators questioned the strategy and some called for yet another shakeup to his l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021