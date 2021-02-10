South Africa says selling AstraZeneca doses is an option
"Why not sell the AstraZeneca ... well it's an option," Mkhize told a news conference. "We will consider it, ...
South Africa's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday that selling the AstraZeneca vaccine doses the country had bought was an option and that it was being considered.
"Why not sell the AstraZeneca ... well it's an option," Mkhize told a news conference. "We will consider it, ... first our scientists must tell us what to do with it."
