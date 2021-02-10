Left Menu

Pilot project for 'anti-cut' fencing on India-Pakistan border completed: Home Ministry

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the pilot project for new design modular fencing on the India-Pakistan border in Punjab has been completed in March 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:25 IST
Pilot project for 'anti-cut' fencing on India-Pakistan border completed: Home Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the pilot project for new design modular fencing on the India-Pakistan border in Punjab has been completed in March 2020. Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai made the revelation on a question by BJP MP Shwait Malik in Rajya Sabha on "what measures have been taken up by the government for the progress of pilot project operational for the security of India-Pakistan border in Punjab?"

"The Pilot Project for New Design Modular Fence along Indo-Pakistan Border in Amritsar, Punjab has been completed in March 2020," Rai responded. The project was approved in 2019 to replace the existing old design of composite fencing with a new "anti-cut" and "anti-rust" modular fencing in 7.18 kilometres India-Pakistan border length in Amritsar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former British Governor-General of India finds mention during Trump's impeachment proceedings

Prosecutors seeking to impeach Donald Trump for a historic second time on Tuesday invoked the trial of Warren Hastings, the first British Governor-General of India, by the House of Lords in the 18th century after he had left office, to rebu...

Sterling breaks above $1.38, highest since April 2018

Sterling edged up against the dollar on Wednesday, breaking above 1.38 and touching its highest level in almost three years as Britains speedy coronavirus inoculation programme supports the currency.The pound has gained broadly in the past ...

Riseoo : An affiliate marketing brand offering multiple opportunities

New Delhi, India Affiliate marketing means when an affiliate earns a commission for marketing another persons or companys products. Several studies show that affiliate marketing isnt easy, it has been in India for an exceptionally long tim...

FIEO asks Fin Min to relook at 'harsh' provision in Budget for exporters

Apex exporters body FIEO on Wednesday asked the finance ministry to relook at a proposed harsh and draconian provision in Budget 2021 related to customs as it will hurt the exporting community and the countrys image as a reliable supplier o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021