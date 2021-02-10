Pilot project for 'anti-cut' fencing on India-Pakistan border completed: Home Ministry
Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the pilot project for new design modular fencing on the India-Pakistan border in Punjab has been completed in March 2020.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:25 IST
Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the pilot project for new design modular fencing on the India-Pakistan border in Punjab has been completed in March 2020. Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai made the revelation on a question by BJP MP Shwait Malik in Rajya Sabha on "what measures have been taken up by the government for the progress of pilot project operational for the security of India-Pakistan border in Punjab?"
"The Pilot Project for New Design Modular Fence along Indo-Pakistan Border in Amritsar, Punjab has been completed in March 2020," Rai responded. The project was approved in 2019 to replace the existing old design of composite fencing with a new "anti-cut" and "anti-rust" modular fencing in 7.18 kilometres India-Pakistan border length in Amritsar. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
