NABARD lays emphasis on farmer producer organisation

Coimbatore, Feb 10 (PTI): NABARD has said the strategyof achieving higher growth in agriculture needs to be basedon forming new farmer producer organisations (FPOs) andnurturing the existing ones, an official said on Wednesday.

As of January 2021, about 8,500 FPOs have been promotedin the country by various agencies with 4,868 of them byNABARD alone, its chairman Dr G R Chintala told reporters atthe Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here.

Keeping in mind that there must also be a concurrentevaluation of whether some course correction was required,NABARD conducted an internal study on FPOs in Kerala, MadhyaPradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan covering 1,886 farmers havingmembership in 39 FPOs and 971 farmers without any membership,he said.

Farmers reported receiving a higher average price fortheir produce after obtaining membership in FPOs besides anincrease on income by 13.35 per cent to 25 per cent, Chintalasaid.

He said the findings may be useful for drawing the futureactionplan related to FPOs.

Stating that cooperative institutions were yet to realisetheir potential, NABARD has been taking initiatives liketransforming the Primary Agricultural Centres (PACs) asmulti-service centres in a phased manner spanning over threeyears from this financial year to develop them as a one-stopshop to support farmers on post-harvest and marketingactivities, he said.

On the cards was the computerisation of PACs for revivalof the short-term cooperative credit structure, he said.

On the three farm laws introduced by the Centre thatresulted in protests from ryots, Chintala said the matter wassubjudice.

To a question on waiver of agricultural loans and itsimpact on rural bank sector and cooperatives banks, he saidthough it is good for the farmers, cooperative banks wouldnot have much impact as the governments were repaying theloans.

