Left Menu

IIHR signs MoU with four firms to commercialise its technologies

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:19 IST
IIHR signs MoU with four firms to commercialise its technologies

The Indian Institute ofHorticultural Research on Wednesday signed a Memorandum ofUnderstanding with four private companies on commercialisationof IIHR technologies.

Minister of Horticulture R Shankar handed over theMoU copies to the representatives of four companies during theongoing National Horticulture Fair 2021 here.

The four firms are Rainbow Agro Vet SeriTechnologies of Andhra Pradesh, P J Margo from Bengaluru,Greentech Fertilizer Corporation from Thiruvananthapuram andLa Ferme De Peter LLP of Chennai.

''Karnataka is in the eighthplace in horticultureproduction and we are in first place in Horticultureextension. Our aim is to attain second or third position inthe coming days,'' Shanakar said.

The minister pointed out that prices crash becausefarmers depend on one crop and grow abundantly.

To check overproduction, research institutes shouldencourage farmers to adopt an integrated farming system, headded.PTI GMS BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Communist rival says Nepal PM Oli should resign and repent

Prominent Nepali Communist Prachanda, a leading opponent within the ruling party of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis decision to call for an early election, said on Wednesday the premier should resign and repent over the move.Nepal was plung...

TikTok sale to Walmart, Oracle stalls as Biden reviews security - WSJ

Oracle Corp and Walmart Incs plan to buy TikToks U.S. operations has been pushed back indefinitely, as President Joe Biden reviews the previous administrations efforts to address potential security risks posed by Chinese tech companies, the...

'This used to be your favourite show': Polish media falls silent to protest tax

Several private TV and radio stations and web portals in Poland took themselves off the air on Wednesday in protest against a proposed media advertising tax they say threatens the industrys independence and its diversity of views.In place o...

Venture capital starts 2021 with a bang after record 4th quarter -Goldman

Venture capital funding globally has more than doubled to 50.5 billion so far this year after a record fourth quarter as investors searching for the Next Big Thing poured money into promising healthcare and tech businesses, Goldman Sachs sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021