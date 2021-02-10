IIHR signs MoU with four firms to commercialise its technologies

The Indian Institute ofHorticultural Research on Wednesday signed a Memorandum ofUnderstanding with four private companies on commercialisationof IIHR technologies.

Minister of Horticulture R Shankar handed over theMoU copies to the representatives of four companies during theongoing National Horticulture Fair 2021 here.

The four firms are Rainbow Agro Vet SeriTechnologies of Andhra Pradesh, P J Margo from Bengaluru,Greentech Fertilizer Corporation from Thiruvananthapuram andLa Ferme De Peter LLP of Chennai.

''Karnataka is in the eighthplace in horticultureproduction and we are in first place in Horticultureextension. Our aim is to attain second or third position inthe coming days,'' Shanakar said.

The minister pointed out that prices crash becausefarmers depend on one crop and grow abundantly.

To check overproduction, research institutes shouldencourage farmers to adopt an integrated farming system, headded.

