Left Menu

UN highlights importance of pulses for diets and food security

The United Nations is marking World Pulses Day on Wednesday, highlighting their importance not only as a vital source of nutrition but also for improving soil fertility and warding off crop pests.

UN News | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:17 IST
UN highlights importance of pulses for diets and food security

Pulses – also called legumes – are the edible seeds of plants from the pea family, cultivated for human consumption.

They are a key ingredient in dishes and cuisines globally: hummus in the Mediterranean, baked beans in English diets, or dal in south Asian cuisine.

In many countries, pulses are also a part of the cultural heritage. For instance, in Nepal, Kwati, a soup made with nine varieties of pulses is consumed during major festivals, and is a central element in maternity diets.

Pulses do not include crops that are harvested green (such as green peas or green beans), or those used mainly for oil extraction or sowing purposes.

Importance in diets

Pulses are an important source of protein, especially for vegetarians or for people who do not get enough protein by eating meat, fish or dairy. Furthermore, pulses are a healthy choice for meat-eaters, helping cut off excess fat from diets, and contain zero cholesterol. They are also a good source of dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals, especially iron and zinc.

In terms of gram-for-gram nutritional value, pulses are also far cheaper than meats or other sources of protein, offering an economical alternative.

Improving agriculture sustainability

The nitrogen-fixing properties of pulses improve soil fertility, increasing and extending the productivity of the farmland. In many regions, farmers plant legumes along with other crops, a practice known as intercropping, to improve yield and promote soil biodiversity.

Pulse crops are also known to fight off plant disease-causing pests, thereby reducing dependency on chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Pulses also produce a smaller carbon footprint, indirectly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and contributing to climate action.

The World Day

The World Pulses Day, to be commemorated annually on 10 February, was established in 2018 by the UN General Assembly, which recognized the importance of pulses as well as their contributions to sustainable food production.

The General Assembly also highlighted the potential of pulses “to further the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”, urging efforts to heighten public awareness of their nutritional benefits of eating a variety of food, including pulses.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam man gets death for rape, murder of 5-year-old

A court in Assams Hojaidistrict on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for raping andmurdering a 5-year-old girl last year.Additional District and Sessions Judge N Senabaiconvicted Chandan Harijan of raping and murdering the minorgirl under ...

China spacecraft enters Mars orbit, 2nd in 2 days after UAE

China says its Tianwen-1 spacecraft has entered orbit around Mars on a mission to land a rover and collect data on underground water and possible signs of ancient life. The arrival of the orbiter-rover combo in orbit on Wednesday evening Be...

Two held for swindling man at ATM in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrestedtwo men for allegedly swindling a man on the pretext ofhelping him deposit money in his bank account, an officialsaid on Wednesday.Based on a complaint, the Santacruz police on Tuesdaynabbed Navi Mumbai reside...

India and Twitter face off over content as officials flock to rival Koo

U.S. social media giant Twitter locked horns with India on Wednesday saying a government order to remove some accounts was not consistent with Indian law while politicians urged followers to switch to rival local app Koo. Prime Minister Nar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021