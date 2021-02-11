Left Menu

IAEA: Iran has started producing uranium metal

Iran had previously announced the move, saying its plans to conduct research and development on uranium metal production were part of its declared aim to design an improved type of fuel, according to the IAEA.Since the unilateral American withdrawal from the deal in 2018, the other members have been working to try and preserve the accord.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 11-02-2021 02:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 01:52 IST
IAEA: Iran has started producing uranium metal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The United Nations' atomic watchdog agency said Wednesday its inspectors have confirmed that Iran has begun the production of uranium metal -- another violation of the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers.

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi told member nations that his inspectors had confirmed February 8 that a small amount of uranium metal, 3.6 grams, had been produced at Iran's Isfahan plant, the Vienna-based organisation said.

Uranium metal can also be used for a nuclear bomb and research on its production is specifically prohibited under the nuclear deal -- the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action -- that Tehran signed with Germany, France, Britain, China, Russia and the United States in 2015. Iran had previously announced the move, saying its plans to conduct research and development on uranium metal production were part of its ''declared aim to design an improved type of fuel,'' according to the IAEA.

Since the unilateral American withdrawal from the deal in 2018, the other members have been working to try and preserve the accord. Tehran has been using violations of the deal to put pressure on the other signatories to provide more incentives to Iran to offset crippling American sanctions re-imposed after the US pullout.

The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something it insists it does not want to do. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the nuclear deal was signed.

The latest move by Tehran further complicates the efforts of the other member nations to entice the US to return to the deal — something President Joe Biden has indicated he would be open to.

When Iran announced its plans in January to produce uranium metal, the German, French and British foreign ministries issued a joint statement saying they were "deeply concerned." "Iran has no credible civilian use for uranium metal," the nations said, urging Iran to halt the activity. "The production of uranium metal has potentially grave military implications." Although uranium metal in theory can be geared toward generating electricity, experiments with metal alloys are prohibited under the nuclear deal because uranium metal is a key material in the making of nuclear weapons. The process involves converting high-enriched uranium gas into metal that provides the cladding, or outer covering, for the fuel rods that power a nuclear reaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia launches agency to sell, rent former fighters' homes

Colombia launched a real estate agency on Wednesday to rent and sell properties handed over by former far-right paramilitaries and leftist guerrillas as a way of funding reparations for victims of the countys internal armed conflict.Real Es...

Biden announces new sanctions against Myanmar generals after coup

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had approved an executive order paving the way for new U.S. sanctions on Myanmar generals after the military detained elected leaders and seized power on Feb. 1. Biden said the executive order would ...

Modi assures Canada that India will strive to meet its vaccine needs

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday he had assured Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to supply Canada with vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, potentially easing shortages faced in the c...

Honduras asks WHO for priority COVID-19 vaccines after storm devastation

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Wednesday asked the World Health Organization WHO to make the Central American nation a priority in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines, citing the devastating effects of two hurricanes.Honduras, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021