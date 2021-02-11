Fuel price rise: Maha auto drivers forced to work extra hours

The rising prices of petrolis eating into the earnings of auto-rickshaw drivers anddisturbing their household budgets, forcing them to work extrahours to earn additional income here in Maharashtra.

Some of the auto-rickshaw drivers say they earlierused to work from 10 am to 7 pm in a day, but are now startingearly in the morning and ferrying passengers till late nightto earn some profit and support their families.

Retail petrol rates have risen by Rs 18.01 per litresince mid-March 2020, after the government raised taxes to mopup gains arising from fall in international oil prices. Dieselrates have gone up by Rs 15.44 per litre.

So far this year, petrol prices have risen by Rs 3.89per litre and of diesel by Rs 3.86 per litre.

In Aurangabad, the price of unleaded petrol hasreached Rs 95.27 per litre, while the petrol with additives isselling at Rs 98.13 per litre.

Among those hit hard by the price hike is Abdul Rahim(65), hailing from Sanjay Nagar area here, who has beendriving auto-rickshaw since 1980.

''Earlier, I used to ferry passengers from 10 am to 7pm. The petrol price rise has reduced my earnings and to earna profit of around Rs 200, I have to now start early at about9 am and drive till 10 pm,'' he told PTI.

Rahim said he spends nearly Rs 230 every day on fueland by end of the day, he earns about Rs 400. He has to shellout money for the vehicle's maintenance also.

''My family comprises five members and one of my sonsworks in a garage. This adds little to our family income. Weearlier suffered due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown andnow the rising fuel price is a cause of worry,'' he said.

There are 31,038 auto-rickshaws registered with theAurangabad regional transport office, including 9,972 vehiclesusing LPG as fuel, an RTO official said.

Auto-rickshaw driver Mohammed Faheem said he earnsabout Rs 300 after spending Rs 110 on petrol for his vehicle.

''I also need to pay Rs 100 as rent to the vehicleowner every day. I earn only Rs 100, hence I am driving atleast two more hours every day,'' he said.

Those driving vehicles using LPG as fuel earn a littlemore, but driving with a petrol engine is a tough job, saidFaheem (45), a resident of Rangar Galli here.

''My son is working in a mobile shop and adds Rs 4,000to our family income every month. Many a times, he has to takean advance from his employer for the medical treatment of mywife, who is diabetic,'' he added.

Dinesh Bhatawale, another auto-rickshaw driver here,said he has changed his work schedule to earn some income.

''I start my day around 8 am. Earlier, I used to gohome around 2 pm for lunch and take a little rest. Now, Ispend the afternoon time looking for passengers,'' he said.

Bhatawale said even if a passenger calls around 10 pm,he does not refuse to ferry him/her.

Another local auto-rickshaw driver Dattaprasad Trivedisaid even though he is out on roads for at least two morehours every day, there is no certainty of getting passengers.

''Many have left this work and taken up other jobs,'' hesaid.

