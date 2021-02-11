Dense fog to continue in north-western India till February 14: IMD
The fog condition in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi is likely to intensify in the morning hours from February 12 said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.
The fog condition in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi is likely to intensify in the morning hours from February 12 said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. "Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh and northwest Rajasthan in the morning hours of February 12 and 13 and dense fog in isolated pockets over the same area in the morning hours of February 14," IMD tweeted.
"Dense fog in isolated pockets over Bihar in the morning hours of February 12 and 13 and over Odisha in the morning hours of February 12, 2021," IMD said in another tweet. Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Thursday with a thick layer of fog engulfing parts of the city and affecting visibility.
The overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 320, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported AQIs of 309 in ITO, 300 in RK Puram and 315 in Chandni Chowk, all in the 'very poor' category.
Other parts of the city like Sri Aurobindo Marg (263), Punjabi Bagh (270) and Aya Nagar (253) reported AQI in the 'poor' category. The IMD has reported similar conditions over other parts of north India. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
