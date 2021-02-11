Left Menu

Pursuade people to pay pending power bills: UP minister to officials

Stating that snapping of power connections is not a solution, the minister stressed that Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation is suffering from losses of around Rs 90,000 crore, according to a statement.In such a situation, powermen should knock doors of consumers, whose bills are pending, and persuade them for payments.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:41 IST
Pursuade people to pay pending power bills: UP minister to officials
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@EMofficeUP)

Amid mounting losses of the state power corporation, Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday asked officials to persuade consumers to pay their pending bills. Stating that snapping of power connections is not a solution, the minister stressed that Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation is suffering from losses of around Rs 90,000 crore, according to a statement.

''In such a situation, powermen should knock doors of consumers, whose bills are pending, and persuade them for payments. Snapping connection is not an alternative, this should be kept in mind,'' the minister said.

At the meeting, the minister directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers in summer and make necessary preparations by March 31 in this regard. He asked the officials to work on a 100-day plan for improvement.

Sharma asked senior officials to review the ''summer plan'' and work on proposals from people's representatives. He also directed to give the facility of bill payment to people in their villages and localities through Jan Suvidha Kendras, self-help groups and ration shops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP claims Delhi BJP office land given at throwaway price

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Thursday that the Centre had sanctioned more than 2 acres of posh land at just Rs 2 crore to the Delhi BJP to build its office.AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the land at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg was ...

Left-Cong activists clash with police during march ove jobs; 12-hour Bengal bandh called on Friday

Left and Congress activistsdemanding jobs clashed with the police in central KolkatasEsplanade area Thursday as they tried to break barricades ontheir way to state secretariat Nabanna, resulting in injuriesto several participants and also t...

Rahul attacks govt in LS, says farm laws will damage rural economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government for the three agriculture laws that have triggered protests by farmers at Delhis borders, saying these legislations will allow industrialists to buy unlimited quantity of food...

Sun Pharma, officials including Dilip Shanghvi settle case of alleged mkt norms violation with Sebi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and its senior officials, including Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi, on Thursday settled with regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged violation of listing obligation and disclosure requirements norms.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021