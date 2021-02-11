Divya-Drishti 2021 on Multi-Domain Operations: Future of Conflicts held

Indian Army National Seminar-cum-Webinar, named as "Divya-Drishti 2021" on Multi-Domain Operations: Future of Conflicts organised by Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), on 11 February 2021. "Divya-Drishti 2021", meaning divine or cognitive perception required for an informed vision, aimed to bring together national and international experts and practitioners to deliberate on the complex and emerging subject on multi-domain operations (MDO).

The webinar was attended virtually by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane, Lt Gen CP Mohanty, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Raj Shukla, GOC-in-C ARTRAC along with other dignitaries from the Ministry of Defence, three Services, former COAS' and leading security Think Tanks in the country, members of the media etc.

The inaugural address was delivered by the COAS in which he emphasised the threats and challenges to our national security in the future and the need to remain vigilant at all levels. The collusive threats along the borders coupled with state-sponsored terrorism reveal that the Indian Army needs to be prepared in multiple domains to tackle adversarial threats and to safeguard the territorial integrity of the country. As per the COAS, a multi-domain war demands redetermination and re-examination of our doctrines, strategy and up-gradation of our capabilities. The COAS wished success to the seminar and extended a warm welcome to the foreign speakers from the US and UK.

The proceedings of the seminar were conducted in three sessions. The first session was focussed on "Future Threats and Challenges: India's Preparedness in Multi-Domain Ops" wherein the panellists analysed the emerging security threats and challenges in the sub-continent, India's preparedness and concept of warfighting in MDO. The second session on "Enhancing Jointness in MDO" examined the concepts of jointness and measures required to achieve cohesion as a joint force and integration of services and domains were also discussed at length. In the third session on "Achieving Convergence & Collusivity in MDO", the requirement of joint structures to fight joint wars in multi-domains, integration and convergence of force structure and creation of theatre commands were discussed.

During the event, Lt Gen Rajender Dewan, DGSP also felicitated three former CLAWS faculties for their notable contribution in national security and strategic studies

