BBMP administrator inspects Shivananda Circle flyover work

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) administrator Gaurav Gupta on Thursday inspected the Shivananda Circle flyover work undertaken by the BBMP's Planning Department.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) administrator Gaurav Gupta on Thursday inspected the Shivananda Circle flyover work undertaken by the BBMP's Planning Department. The flyover work being carried out near the Sivananda Circle is being delayed due to a few issues. Gupta instructed the authorities to resolve the issues related to land acquisition, shifting of water supply and sewerage board pipes, and to complete the work within three months.

The 493-meter long flyover will be built on 16 pillars, out of which nine are complete, and works on six more are in progress. Gupta said, "Due to shifting of a pipe belonging to water supply and sewerage board pipes, the construction of one more pillar is remaining."

He instructed the officials to obtain permission from the traffic police on a change of route for seven days and shift the water pipeline and complete the work. Gupta further instructed the authorities to provide Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) to seven owners whose properties will come under acquisition for road widening for the road near the Shivananda Railway track.

He asked the officials to complete the flyover construction work within 3 months. Joint Commissioners Pallavi, Shivaswamy, Deputy Commissioner (Land Acquisition) Harish Naik, Superintendent Engineer Lokesh, Deputy Forest Conservator Ranganathaswamy, and other officials were also present during the inspection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

