Virtual India Toy Fair to be held from Feb 27 to March 2

Acting upon the clarion call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coordinated efforts to boost toy manufacturing in India and to improve its global market share in line with the theme of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and "Get vocal for local" campaigns, the first "India Toy Fair-2021" is being organised on a virtual platform by the Government of India from February 27 to March 02.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Acting upon the clarion call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coordinated efforts to boost toy manufacturing in India and to improve its global market share in line with the theme of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and "Get vocal for local" campaigns, the first "India Toy Fair-2021" is being organised on a virtual platform by the Government of India from February 27 to March 02. The website of India Toy Fair-2021, www.theindiatoyfair.in was inaugurated jointly by the Union Education Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal here today.

"The website for the 'India Toy Fair 2021' will enable children, parents, teachers, exhibitors, etc. to register themselves to participate in the virtual fair and showcases various facets of the Indian Toy ecosphere," the release stated. Speaking on the occasion, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that Indian toys have been the building blocks of a happy childhood. "They have not only been a source of entertainment but also tools of learning and growth," he added.

"As part of the implementation plan of the New Economic Policy (NEP) 2020, toy-based pedagogy is being developed from pre-school to grade 12, which will be based on toy-making in class using low cost and no cost material," said Pokhriyal further. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that India Toy Fair is another example indicating that in the Modi government, all the departments work in a coordinated and committed manner. "It also shows that the government gives due importance to even the seemingly small things, and has a big vision," he said further.

Goyal said that about a year back, complaints were received about poor quality cheap toys being imported into the country, adversely affecting the Indian toy industry. Union Minister of Textiles and WCD, Smriti Zubin Irani speaking on the occasion said that in a big boost to the toy manufacturing Industry under AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign to make transformative change in the industry by promoting 'Vocal for Local' this initiative is being taken.

Mentioning that the Indian toy industry is the source of livelihood for many artisans and micro-enterprises, Irani stated that six ministries of the central government have joined hands to make 'India Toy Fair 2021' a grand success and that shows the level of commitment and vision that the government is showing towards the development of the Indian Toy Industry. (ANI)

