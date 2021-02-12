Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

The seventh seeded Belarussian, who has won 18 of her last 19 matches, will face Serena Williams or Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round. 1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play began on an overcast morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius. The Victoria government reported five new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to 19.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:31 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Highlights of day five of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Friday. Times local (GMT +11): 1355 MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO ROUND FOUR

Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who finished runner-up at Melbourne Park last year, booked her last-16 spot with a dominant 6-1 6-1 victory over Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas. READ MORE:

Home favourite Kyrgios has work cut out with Thiem test in Melbourne Feisty Italian affair ends in heated row

Nadal unfazed by Mmoh, unruly fan at Australian Open Medvedev extends winning streak to 16 matches

Tsitsipas holds off Kokkinakis to win Greek epic Bandaged Barty wobbles before winning all-Australia clash

Tearful Kenin crumbles under pressure of title defence Order of play

Quotes from day four 1255 VONDROUSOVA MOVES INTO FOURTH ROUND

Czech Marketa Vondrousova, seeded 19th, held off a late challenge from Romania's Sorana Cirstea in a 6-2 6-4 win to reach the Australian Open fourth round for the first time in her career. 1213 SABALENKA STEAMS INTO FOURTH ROUND

Aryna Sabalenka showed why she is among the bookmakers' favourites for the tournament with a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 win over American Ann Li in exactly an hour on Rod Laver Arena. The seventh seeded Belarussian, who has won 18 of her last 19 matches, will face Serena Williams or Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round.

1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play began on an overcast morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius.

The Victoria government reported five new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

House Democrats conclude their case against Trump during impeachment trial

On the third day of former US President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, House Democrats have concluded presenting their case against him in the Senate trial. We humbly, humbly, ask you to convict President Trump for the crime for which he ...

Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates projects worth over Rs 28 crore in Hinjili Municipal Council area

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 28 crore in the Hinjili Municipal Council area of the Ganjam district, through video conferencing. According to the Chief Ministers Office CMO, ...

Rahul Gandhi was referring to his family members using Using 'hum do, humare do' jibe : Giriraj Singh

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his hum do, humare do jibe at the government, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Waynad MP was referring to himself, his mother Sonia Gandhi, his sis...

Former Ecuadorean President to seek Moreno's impeachment for 'betraying' Assange

Montevideo Uruguay, February 12 ANISputnik Ecuadors ex-president Rafael Correa told Sputnik on Thursday he would impeach his successor for betraying Julian Assange and the nation. The whistleblower was arrested by British police inside the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021