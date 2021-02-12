Young tourists flock to Gulmarg to learn skiing

Gulmarg, one of Asia's premier hill resorts, is known for its legendary beauty, exquisite valleys, and gorgeous streams. It is nowadays attracting a large number of young tourists who are flocking here to learn skiing. Gurcharan Singh, a tourist from Delhi, told ANI, "I have come to Gulmarg to learn skiing. This sport gives a different experience. It helps in developing confidence alongside enjoyment."

Faizan Ahmad, another tourist, said the sport is good for rejuvenation and those who are suffering from depression or need rehabilitation should definitely take it up. An instructor at Gulmarg said, "Currently around 45 people are learning skiing. We have three courses basic, intermediate and advanced. In basic we start with base techniques of snowplough and snowplough turn. Snowplough is considered to be the control of the sport. Intermediate includes techniques such as long parallel, short parallel, stem turn and uphill skiing. In advance, we teach long parallel and short parallel with close skis.

From November onwards till mid-March, snowfall turns Gulmarg's lush green meadows into a white carpet. The snow accumulates as high as 8-feet by January and February turning it one of the best skiing destinations.

As per the Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, Gulmarg receives many domestic and foreign tourists who enjoy skiing here. (ANI)

