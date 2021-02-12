Left Menu

Tamil Nadu fire: CM announces 3 lakhs each for kin of deceased, 1 lakh each to injured

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced ex-gratia amounts of Rs 3 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the critically injured in the fire in a firecracker's factory in Virudhunagar.

ANI | Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:43 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (file photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced ex-gratia amounts of Rs 3 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the critically injured in the fire in a firecracker's factory in Virudhunagar. "I'm deeply in grief after hearing that 11 persons working in a firework industry died after a mishap and 36 injured. I deeply extend my condolences to the next of kin," Palaniswami said.

He added, "I allocate financial assistance of 3 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and 1 lakh to the severely injured." The CM further instructed the district authorities and the medical experts to give the best treatment to the injured and asked the local administration to ensure that families of the deceased and the injured are informed.

"I have also asked the district authorities to inspect such industries on a regular basis and make sure the security and safety parameters are in place," he added. Earlier in the day, A fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

