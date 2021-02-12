Left Menu

Patnaik distributes financial aids of Rs 1,272 crore to over 53 lakh small, marginal farmers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed financial assistance of Rs 1,272 crore to over 53 Lakh small and marginal farmers and landless labourers under the KALIA scheme and the money is paid directly to their bank accounts, informed Chief Minister's office on Friday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed financial assistance of Rs 1,272 crore to over 53 Lakh small and marginal farmers and landless labourers under the KALIA scheme and the money is paid directly to their bank accounts, informed Chief Minister's office on Friday. Interacting with the farmers Patnaik said that he wants to increase farmers' income so that their standard of living becomes better.

"I want every farmer of my state to get a fair price for their produce, I want to increase the income of the farmers so that the standard of living becomes better, and live with the respect," Patnaik said adding that he is working towards the goal. The Chief Minister said that agriculture is the strength of our economy if the farmers are being strengthened then one country and the society will be a better position.

He also stated that "Odisha government had repeatedly demanded that the central government to double the MSP. In addition, various programs have been taken to strengthen the Marketing Infrastructure for agricultural products" He further hoped that the farmers would take advantage of the government's various agricultural welfare schemes and lead the development of the state.

The "KALIA" Scheme was launched in 2019 by the Odisha Government to help the small, marginal and landless farmers in agriculture and allied activities. (ANI)

