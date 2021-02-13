Maha: Athawale attacks Rahul over 'two friends' jibe at PM

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was misleading farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri marketing laws.

Gandhi, speaking at a rally in Rupangarh in Rajasthanearlier in the day, had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through the three new farm laws, wanted to ''hand over'' the country's agriculture sector to his ''two friends''.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Athawale said the allegations the Congress leader was making about big industrialists and the farm laws were aimed at misleading farmers.

The Union minister was speaking to reporters in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)