Maha: Athawale attacks Rahul over 'two friends' jibe at PM

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-02-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 23:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was misleading farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri marketing laws.

Gandhi, speaking at a rally in Rupangarh in Rajasthanearlier in the day, had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through the three new farm laws, wanted to ''hand over'' the country's agriculture sector to his ''two friends''.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Athawale said the allegations the Congress leader was making about big industrialists and the farm laws were aimed at misleading farmers.

The Union minister was speaking to reporters in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

