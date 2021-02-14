Left Menu

UK downplays risk of EU poaching City of London business

Britain on Sunday downplayed the risk of the European Union taking business away from the City of London after Brexit, saying the real challenges come from New York, Tokyo and other areas. Britain completed its exit from the EU at the end of 2020, but the last-minute free trade deal that replaced membership of the bloc did not include arrangements for free trade in financial services - the engine of Britain's economy.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 16:22 IST
UK downplays risk of EU poaching City of London business

Britain on Sunday downplayed the risk of the European Union taking business away from the City of London after Brexit, saying the real challenges come from New York, Tokyo and other areas.

Britain completed its exit from the EU at the end of 2020, but the last-minute free trade deal that replaced membership of the bloc did not include arrangements for free trade in financial services - the engine of Britain's economy. Data published on Thursday showed Amsterdam has displaced London as Europe's biggest share trading centre after Britain left the EU's single market, and picked up a chunk of British derivatives business.

"If we're really honest about it, the challenge to London as the global financial centre around the world will come from Tokyo, New York, and other areas, rather than from those European hubs, particularly if they start to erect barriers to trade and investment," foreign minister Dominic Raab told the BBC. Britain has yet to be granted the equivalence status on financial services regulation that would free up trade, because the EU says it needs information about Britain's intentions to diverge from EU rules. Britain says it has supplied all the necessary paperwork.

Raab said the EU risked undermining its own competitiveness if it put up barriers in order to "nick a bit of business here and there from the City". EU authorities have previously been clear that it wants euro-denominated financial activity shifted from London to build up its own capital market under direct Brussels supervision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says 13 of its citizens killed by militants in N.Iraq

Troops have found the bodies of 13 Turkish citizens abducted by Kurdish insurgents in a cave complex in northern Iraq, the Turkish defense minister said Sunday.Hulusi Akar said 12 of the victims were shot in the head and one died of a shoul...

Alpine skiing-Austria's Kriechmayr wins men's downhill for golden double

Austrias Vincent Kriechmayr won Sundays showcase mens downhill by the slimmest of margins at the Alpine skiing world championships to complete a rare speed double on Italian snow. The 29-year-old, who won the mens super-G on Thursday, beat ...

Tourism sector in India has grown well during last five years. In the World Tourism Index, India's ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th, says PM Modi at a function in Kochi.

Tourism sector in India has grown well during last five years. In the World Tourism Index, Indias ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th, says PM Modi at a function in Kochi....

Kosovo votes for new parliament amid pandemic

Kosovos voters defied freezing weather to take part in an early parliamentary election Sunday to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.Some 1.8 million eli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021