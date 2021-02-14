Left Menu

Won't let govt sit in peace till farmers' demands met: Tikait

Business on hunger will not be allowed in this country. Tikait reiterated that the panch leaders spearheading the stir and the manch stage will remain the same.Whatever decisions are taken by the committee are acceptable to all.

14-02-2021
Upping the ante against the government, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said they won't let it sit in peace till the farmers' demands are met.

Addressing a farmers' ''mahapanchayat'' at the Indri grain market in the district, Tikait said the 40 leaders spearheading the agitation against the Centre's farm laws will tour the entire country to drum up support for the stir.

''Till the time the government does not decide in our favour, talks to the committee (spearheading the agitation) and does not agree to the demands, we won't let it sit in peace,'' Tikait said, demanding the repeal of the laws. He once again reiterated that the Centre's farm laws ''will finish the public distribution system.'' The laws will not only impact farmers but also small traders, daily wagers and other sections, he said.

Questioning the government's intention behind bringing the laws, Tikait said, ''Godowns were built first and the laws came later. Don't farmers know these laws are in favour of big corporates? Business on hunger will not be allowed in this country.'' Tikait reiterated that the "panch" (leaders spearheading the stir) and the ''manch'' (stage) will remain the same.

''Whatever decisions are taken by the committee are acceptable to all. Farmers of the country stand behind it,'' Tikait said. Apart from Tikait, farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal and Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni were also present on the occasion.

Rajewal said farmers have been protesting for months but the government is not listening to their demands.

Pal said over 200 farmers have sacrificed their lives during the agitation said their sacrifice will not go in vain.

