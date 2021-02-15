Left Menu

Travellers appealed to present documents at borders: Home Affairs

“Truck drivers should adhere to laws, regulations and agreements in place in the border area. This will go a long way in minimising congestion,” said Motsoaledi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:13 IST
Travellers appealed to present documents at borders: Home Affairs
Motsoaledi will today lead the deployment of senior managers of the department to key land border posts Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has appealed to travellers to ensure that they have all the requisite travel documents, including valid COVID-19 tests, when they present themselves to officials at the country's borders.

"Truck drivers should adhere to laws, regulations and agreements in place in the border area. This will go a long way in minimising congestion," said Motsoaledi.

The call follows a Cabinet decision to reopen 20 land borders for ordinary travel on 15 February 2021. The ports of entry were closed on 11 January 2021, as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Motsoaledi will today lead the deployment of senior managers of the department to key land border posts

The Minister, including Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza and the Director-General Tommy Makhode, are expected to visit the four busiest land ports to monitor the implementation of plans to process travellers through the ports.

Motsoaledi is scheduled to be at the Lebombo border post, while Nzuza will be at Beitbridge, and Makhode at Maseru Bridge and Ficksburg.

Motsoaledi emphasised that the active and orderly management of people through the borders is an important part of the country's overall risk-adjusted approach to control the spread of COVID-19.

"In the past four weeks, the department has increased its engagements with officials in neighbouring countries, provinces with land borders and other stakeholders to improve coordination of efforts.

"The aim of these engagements was to share plans and ensure seamless movement of travellers and goods to minimise the chances of border crossings being super spreader events," Motsoaledi said.

He also warned that any person presenting themselves at any of the borders with fake COVID-19 certificates "will be denied entry and barred from visiting South Africa for a period of at least five years."

The list of the 20 land borders scheduled to reopen can be accessed on http://www.dha.gov.za/index.php/corona-virus-information

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK shopper numbers up 1.5% last week -Springboard

Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations increased by 1.5 in the week to Feb. 13 versus the previous week, a fourth straight week of rises as lockdown fatigue sets in, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.It said foo...

Kosovo leftist opposition party confirmed in landslide win

Kosovos main opposition party has won a clear victory in an early election held amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.With 98 per cent of the votes counted Monday, the left-wing...

CSS Corp Wins 2021 Gold Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service

Awarded for its Customer Experience Transformation PlatformBengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been presented with Gold Stevie Award in...

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for coronavirus, said a hospital where the CM is admitted after he fainted in a rally.He has mild symptoms and his condition is stable, the Ahmedabad-based medical facility said on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021