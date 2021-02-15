Left Menu

SC grants journalist Siddique Kappan interim bail to meet his ailing mother

The Supreme Court on Monday granted five-day interim bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to visit his ailing mother in Kerla.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:25 IST
SC grants journalist Siddique Kappan interim bail to meet his ailing mother
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday granted five-day interim bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to visit his ailing mother in Kerla. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde in an order said that the Uttar Pradesh police will take him to his mother's house and Kerala Police shall guard the house but not remain present when Kappan meets his mother.

"We are of the view that the interest of justice would be sufficed, appropriate conditions would be imposed on him for appropriate safeguards of Kappan," said the Bench. Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) had earlier pleaded to the court for the release of its secretary and journalist Siddique Kappan, who was detained along with some others on October 5 while on their way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men.

An FIR had been registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case. The UP police had said it has arrested four people having links with the PFI in Mathura and identified the arrested persons as Siddique from Malappuram, Atiq-ur Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK shopper numbers up 1.5% last week -Springboard

Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations increased by 1.5 in the week to Feb. 13 versus the previous week, a fourth straight week of rises as lockdown fatigue sets in, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.It said foo...

Kosovo leftist opposition party confirmed in landslide win

Kosovos main opposition party has won a clear victory in an early election held amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.With 98 per cent of the votes counted Monday, the left-wing...

CSS Corp Wins 2021 Gold Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service

Awarded for its Customer Experience Transformation PlatformBengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been presented with Gold Stevie Award in...

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for coronavirus, said a hospital where the CM is admitted after he fainted in a rally.He has mild symptoms and his condition is stable, the Ahmedabad-based medical facility said on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021