Poll ticket aspirants may file applications from Feb24:AIADMK

Aspirants for party tickets tocontest the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections,likely in April, can get applications between February 24 andMarch 5 from the party headquarters here, the AIADMK said onMonday.

The applications should be duly filled and submitted atthe headquarters during the period by paying a fee of Rs15,000 for Tamil Nadu and Rs 5,000 for Puducherry, a partyrelease said.

While both the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMKhave been actively campaigning for the polls, the ruling partyis the first to invite applications from party workers for thepolls.

Seat sharing parleys with allies like the BJP in theAIADMK camp and with partnes, including the Congress in theDMK front, is yet to commence.

Those desirous of fighting polls in neighbouring Keralamay also get the applications by remitting Rs 2,000, the partysaid.

