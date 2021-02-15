Affiliation of Assam Regiment and Arunachal Scouts with 106 Air Force Squadron signed

The historic affiliation of Assam Regiment and Arunachal Scouts of Indian Army with 106 Air Force Squadron was formally signed at a solemn ceremony at Tezpur (Assam) on 15 Feb 2021. The ceremony commenced with inspection of the Guard of Honour by Maj Gen PS Behl, Colonel of The Assam Regiment & Arunachal Scouts. Thereafter the `Charter of Affiliation' was signed by Maj Gen PS Behl and Gp Capt Varun Slaria, Commanding Officer, 106 Squadron.

The affiliation of the Regiment with the SU-30 Squadron of Eastern Air Command will assist them in development of a mutual understanding of joint ethos, capability, limitations and core competencies of another service through a common understanding of military tactical doctrines and concepts in the contemporary conflict environment.

The Assam Regiment was raised on 15 Jun 1941 and stood its ground to turn defeat into victory winning six Battle Honours in the Second World War. The contribution of The Regiment in Burma Campaign and in 1971 Indo-Pak war in changing the course of the battle is well documented in history. Drawing troops from the seven sister states of North-East India, the regiment is decorated with One Ashok Chakra, nine Param Vishishth Seva Medals, two Maha Vir Chakras, eight Kirti Chakras, four Padma Shrees, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, four Ati Vishisth Seva Medals, five Veer Chakras, 20 Shourya Chakras, 13 Yudh Seva Medals, 180 Sena Medals, 35 Vishisht Seva Medals, 66 Mention-in-Despatches and numerous Commendation Cards.

106 Squadron, IAF, was raised on 11 Dec 1959 and currently operates the air dominance fighter Sukhoi 30 MKI. It is the most decorated squadron of the Indian Air Force with three Mahavir Chakras and seven Vir Chakras. The Squadron has been awarded the prestigious President's Standard.

The contribution of the Air Force Squadron and the Assam Regiment in the 1971 War and the combined war waging efforts of the Regiment and Eastern Air Command in the Burma campaign speaks volume of their martial ardour, resoluteness and dauntless courage.

The gathering was addressed by Maj Gen PS Behl in which he spoke of the importance of affiliation and its far-reaching impact in the present day. The General Officer highlighted that the idea behind the affiliation was aimed at a greater understanding of each other's operational ethos, building camaraderie and esprit-de-corps. This enhanced synergy and understating of each other's strengths will act as a 'Force Multiplier' within our armed forces.

Later, Maj Gen PS Behl flew a familiarisation sortie on Sukhoi 30 MKI to acquaint himself with its capabilities. The ceremony was also marked by aerobatics display by the formidable Sukhoi 30 MKI.

(With Inputs from PIB)