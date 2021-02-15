Maha: 17 birds found dead, avian flu tests on samples underway

Maharashtra reported deaths of 16poultry birds and a crow on Sunday amid the avian influenzascare, an official said on Monday.

An official release said 16 poultry birds died inJalgaon and samples had been sent to National Institute ofHigh Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal and DiseaseInvestigation Section in Pune for avian flu tests.

So far, 7,12,172 poultrybirds, including 5,78,360from Navapur in Nandurbar district, were culled, while26,03,728 eggs and 72,974 kilograms of poultry feed have beendestroyed in infected zones, and farmers were paid Rs 45.40lakh as compensation, the government release said.

To avoid the spread of infection, carcasses are put ina gunny sack and buried in a ditch lined with a layer of lime,it added.

