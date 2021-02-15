Tamil Nadu reports 455 new COVID-19 cases
Tamil Nadu recorded 455 new COVID-19 cases and 477 recoveries on Monday.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:06 IST
Tamil Nadu recorded 455 new COVID-19 cases and 477 recoveries on Monday. According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 8,45,575. The number of active cases stands at 4,232. The total recoveries have gone up to 8,28,918.
With six more deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Monday, the death toll has gone up to 12,425. India's total COVID-19 active caseload was 1,39,637 on Monday, according to Health Ministry. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
