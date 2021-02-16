Low-intensity IED explodes in J-K's Bijbehara

A small and low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Jammu and Kashmir's Bijbehara town on Tuesday, said police. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists had planted a small IED in a tipper vehicle in the Pazalpora locality in Bijbehara.

However, no injuries have been reported. More details are awaited. (ANI)

