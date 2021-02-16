Left Menu

Students in Delhi, Bengaluru protest demanding immediate release of Disha Ravi

Students in Delhi and Bengaluru held protests against the arrest of 21-year-old Disha Ravi and demanded her immediate release.

ANI | New Delhi/Bengaluru | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:32 IST
Students in Delhi, Bengaluru protest demanding immediate release of Disha Ravi
Students protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters demanding the immediate release of Disha Ravi on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Students in Delhi and Bengaluru held protests against the arrest of 21-year-old Disha Ravi and demanded her immediate release. Student activists of All India Students' Association (AISA) were on Tuesday seen protesting outside the Delhi Police headquarters demanding the immediate release of arrested 'climate activist' Disha Ravi.

AISA activists were seen protesting with placards amid slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' and 'Disha Ravi ko riha karo' on Tuesday. Kaushik Raj, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) told ANI, "Today we are protesting at the Delhi police headquarters. We are here to stand in support of Disha Ravi. We want the Delhi Police to immediately release Disha Ravi."

Another student from the University said the 21-year-old climate activist was arrested because she came in support of the farmers. The Modi government is jailing everyone who is coming in support of farmers in the country. This clearly shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah are afraid of the voices being raised to oppose them. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the sedition laws are the only 'toolkit' of the current government. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) student activists staged peaceful protests at Maurya Circle against the arrest of Disha Ravi demanding her immediate release.

A student participating in the protests told ANI, "Disha is not only a climate activist but also a student from our state. We want to protect the integrity of students as well as our state. Our biggest concern is that the Delhi Police could not find the real culprits of the Republic Day violence, could not register an FIR for the next two-three days, and all of a sudden the Delhi Police comes all the way from Delhi to Bengaluru to arrest a student in connection with the Delhi violence." "The Delhi police cyber cell is targetting Disha through the 'Toolkit'. What actually is a 'Toolkit'? 'Toolkit' is a set of directives or suggestions on a particular issue that attracts protests, which in this case is the farmers' issue. The Delhi Police is clearly scapegoating Disha Ravi and we completely condemn this act," he added.

The 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the Toolkit document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of the 'Toolkit' document. Disha was later sent to five days of police custody. Later on Monday, the police also issued a non-bailable warrant against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, a resident of Beed in Maharashtra.

According to the Delhi Police, the editors of the toolkit collaborated with the pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian state. Disha was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg. Last week, Disha was presented before a Delhi Court that remanded her five days of police custody. Disha Ravi broke down inside the courtroom and told the judge that she has edited only two lines and she wanted to support the farmers' protest.

Earlier, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa plans to share AstraZeneca shots via African Union

South Africa plans to share a million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses it received from the Serum Institute of India with other African countries via the African Union AU, a senior health official said on Tuesday.The country paused the ro...

Eight states/UTs, including Jharkhand, Assam, UP, Gujarat, administered 2nd COVID vaccine dose to over 60 pc healthcare workers: Govt.

Eight statesUTs, including Jharkhand, Assam, UP, Gujarat, administered 2nd COVID vaccine dose to over 60 pc healthcare workers Govt....

HealthifyMe eyes $400 mln revenue run rate by Mar 2025

Health and fitness app HealthifyMe on Tuesday said it has seen a significant acceleration in business with a strong growth in user base, and is on track to touch USD 400 million-revenue run rate over Rs 2,900 crore by the end of FY24-25.The...

Arun Rajamani Joins Cambridge to Lead South Asia Region

Cambridge University Press and Cambridge Assessment have announced the appointment of Arun Rajamani as the new Managing Director for Cambridge South Asia. He will lead all teams in the region across both organisations as they prepare to uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021