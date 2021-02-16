Left Menu

Gujarat: Lion hit by goods train

PTI | Amreli | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A lion was severely injured after it was hit by a goods train on Tuesday near Rajula town in Amreli district of Gujarat, an official said.

A team has been formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, the official said.

The lion, aged between 5 to 9 years, was hit by a goods train which plies between Rajula and Pipavav port inAmreli district.

''Forest officials learnt about the incident from trackers. The injured lion was first shifted to Babarkotrescue centre and then taken to Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh for further treatment,'' said Deputy Conservator of Forests, NishaRaj.

Chief Conservator of Forest, DT Vasavada, said the lion sustained severe injuries, but it will survive.

He said the government had asked Railway authorities in the past to limit the speed of trains passing through forest areas.

In 2018, two lions and a lioness were mowed down by a Pipavav-Botad goods train in the adjoining Savarkundla taluka of Amreli when a pride of six lions was walking along the railway tracks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

