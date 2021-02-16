Left Menu

Torist sites in Assam have to be developed : Sonowal

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-02-2021
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Tuesday said tourist sites in the state will haveto be developed to attract visitors.

The state has immense potential for tourism as it isbestowed with a rich biodiversity, Sonowal said at a programmeto hand over sanction letters to 34 beneficiaries under thevillage homestay scheme 'Amar Alohi'.

He said, the tourist spots will have to be developedmaintaining the sanctity of theie peripheries to attractvisitors from across the world.

Sonowal distributed electronic gadgets to thebeneficiaries under the Parjyatan Sarothi scheme andinaugurated country boat services at the Ramsar site wetlandDeepor Beel herd.

The Amar Alohi village homestay scheme with afinancial outlay of Rs 10 lakh each, with 80 per cent subsidyby the state government, was launched to infuse selfsufficiency among the educated unemployed youths of the stateand to facilitate accommodation and food for tourists in therural areas.

Under the Parjyatan Sarothi scheme around 5000people engagd in tourism will be given electronic gadgets withan aap Awe Assam for facilitating on line booking and otherlogistic facilities.

The state government under the 'Uttaran' scheme hassanctioned Rs 10 crore and the forest, environment and tourismdepartments have been asked to unitedly build a roadmap forthe promotion of tourism surrounding the wetland.

Sonowal said that the state government has formed theDeepor Beel Development Authority for the development of thewetland and several measures have been taken for theprotection of its environment and expanding its green cover.

