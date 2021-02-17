Left Menu

Three killed, seven injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

A total of three people died and seven were injured after a vehicle carrying wedding guests collided head-on with a truck in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Tuesday.

ANI | Aurangabad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:20 IST
Three killed, seven injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
Three people were killed and seven injured after a vehicle carrying a wedding party collided head-on with a truck in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.. Image Credit: ANI

A total of three people died and seven were injured after a vehicle carrying wedding guests collided head-on with a truck in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Tuesday. According to the police, three bodies, which were recovered from the accident scene in Kannad municipality, have been sent to the hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the injured are being treated at a nearby hospital. According to police officials, the death toll is expected to rise.

More information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon to start manufacturing electronic devices in India

Amazon will begin manufacturing electronic devices in India later this year, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday. The announcement came after Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi ...

Doctors at Bengaluru hospital remove 3.5 kg tumour from 15- year-old girl's neck

Doctors at a hospital here havesuccessfully removed a 3.5 kg crippling tumour from a 15-year-old girls neck.Extending from her neck onto her chest, the benign tumourwhich had affected Surbhi Bens life for more than a decade isidentified by ...

'We weren't two goals worse than Liverpool', says Nagelsmann after defeat

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann is disappointed with his team for failing to make the most of the chances they created in the game against Liverpool which eventually cost them the match. Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig i...

Health News Roundup: Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination in 'first major step' to halt the pandemic; WHO says is sequencing the Ebola virus to identify the strain and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New Zealand releasing Auckland from brief COVID-19 lockdownNew Zealand will lift a COVID-19 lockdown of its largest city of Auckland and ease restrictions across the rest of the country f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021