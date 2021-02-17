Left Menu

Trade, Industry bodies welcome TN Industial Policy

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:34 IST
Trade, Industry bodies welcome TN Industial Policy

Trade and Industry bodies inCoimbatore region on Wednesday welcomed the Tamil NaduIndustrial policy and MSME Policy 2021, terming it as a growthoriented one.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CoimbatoreChapter) thanked Chief Minister K Palaniswami for presentingsuch a policy, the objective of which was to achieve 15 percent an annual growth in the manufacturing sector, attractinvestments worth of Rs 10 Lakh crore and create jobs for 20lakh people by 2025.

The Industrial Policy also encourages relocation offirms, the Chamber said in a statement It also welcomed increase in the Capital subsidy 25 percent with maximum limit of Rs 50 lakh raised to Rs 150 lakh,Rs1,000 crore infusion into Tamil Nadu Industrial InvestmentCorporation, which will strengthen industries and Rs 500 crorefor development of new industrial estates However, support to ailing MSMEs hit by COVID-19 by wayof additional Moratorium for repayment of loan EMI's,extensionof emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme of the CentralGovernment are not found in the Industrial Policy.

The Coimbatore Tirupur Districts Micro and CottageEntrepreneurs Association (COTMA) welcomed the decision totriple the subsidy cap on capital investment from Rs 50 lakhto Rs 1.5 crore.

The multiple incentives to sunrise sectors, includingdefense and food processing and technology have the potentialto change the industrial climate in Coimbatore, COTMApresident Shivakumar said and hoped the Rs 1,000 croreinfusion into TIIC would lead to disbursal of more loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NC MPs to skip proceedings of J-K Delimitation Commission

National Conference MPs led by party president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday informed the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir that they wouldnt participate in its proceedings as the abrogation of the erstwhile states special status...

Judicial bodies can pronounce judgements to protect women's interests on basis of evidence: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said judicial bodies can pronounce judgements to protect the interests of women on the basis of evidence produced before them.Her remarks came soon after a Delhi court acquitted journalist Priya Rama...

Amit Shah on two-day tour of poll-bound Bengal from Thursday

Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day political tour of poll-bound West Bengal from Thursday during which he will launch the fifth and final phase of the BJPs Poriborton Yatra from the South 24 Parganas district and attend several ot...

Taapsee, Richa and others celebrate Priya Ramani's acquittal in MJ Akbar defamation case

Prominent Bollywood celebrities, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, and filmmaker Onir on Wednesday hailed journalist Priya Ramanis acquittal in MJ Akbars criminal defamation case over allegations of sexual harassment.Additional ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021