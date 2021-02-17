Left Menu

NXP shuts two Austin plants as Texas reels from winter storm

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:06 IST
NXP shuts two Austin plants as Texas reels from winter storm

Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors said on Wednesday it had idled two manufacturing plants in Austin, Texas as a historic winter storm gripped much of the state, forcing utility companies to curb their services.

"Austin-area utility providers are prioritizing service to residential areas," the company said in a statement, adding that it was notifying affected customers of potential supply disruptions.

The winter storm in Texas has killed at least 21 people, left millions of Texans without power and spun killer tornadoes into the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three Independent DDC members join NC in J-K's Ramban

A day ahead of the scheduled elections for the posts of DDC chairperson and vice-chairperson in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district, the National Conference NC received a shot in the arm on Wednesday as three independent councillors joined t...

NC MPs to skip proceedings of J-K Delimitation Commission

National Conference MPs led by party president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday informed the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir that they wouldnt participate in its proceedings as the abrogation of the erstwhile states special status...

Judicial bodies can pronounce judgements to protect women's interests on basis of evidence: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said judicial bodies can pronounce judgements to protect the interests of women on the basis of evidence produced before them.Her remarks came soon after a Delhi court acquitted journalist Priya Rama...

Amit Shah on two-day tour of poll-bound Bengal from Thursday

Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day political tour of poll-bound West Bengal from Thursday during which he will launch the fifth and final phase of the BJPs Poriborton Yatra from the South 24 Parganas district and attend several ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021