IFFCO donates Rs 2.51 crore for Ram temple construction at Ayodhya

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) World's No. 1 Cooperative organization on Wednesday, has contributed Rs 2.51 crore for the construction of Ram temple at Ram Janambhoomi at Ayodhya. This contribution has been made by the IFFCO family in good faith. Balvinder Singh Nakai, Chairman IFFCO in presence of Dileep Singhani, Vice-Chairman U S Awasthi, MD, Rakesh Kapur, Jt. MD and Yogendra Kumar, Marketing Director handed over a cheque of Rs 251 Lakh to Alok Kumar, International Working President, VHP; Jatin Ji (Prant Pracharak, Head Delhi RSS), Kulbhushan Ji (Prant Sanghchalak, Delhi RSS), Mahesh Bhaghchanka (Abhiyan Pracharak, RSS) amd Nishikant Dubey (MP-Godda, Jharkhand).

This amount is donated in favor of Ram Janambhumi Teerth Trust, the body in charge of Ram Temple construction. Dr U S Awasthi, MD, IFFCO also donated personally Rs 1.51 Lakh for the Ram Temple Construction. As we are already aware Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the Bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram Janambhoomi Temple on August 5, 2020. IFFCO has undertaken many tasks for the betterment of farmers and rural India as a whole. Last year in order to fight against the Corona pandemic IFFCO made a contribution of Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

In addition to this IFFCO also organized nation-wide #IFFCOfightsCorona and #BreaktheCoronaChain Campaigns. To enable the needy to survive the chilling winters IFFCO launched the blanket distribution campaign. In order to educate the farmers and improve their standard of living IFFCO organizes many educational programs and activities all across India.

Some of the programs include balanced fertigation, village adoption, farmers' visits to agriculture universities and research institutions, Farmers' meets, crop seminars, Static/Mobile Soil testing labs, etc. IFFCO also undertakes activities to boost the socio-economic development of farmers like a supply of fodder in drought-prone areas, veterinary check-up and distribution of medicines, Health camps, clean drinking water facilitation, watershed development, and financial assistance to farmers' children for access to schooling. IFFCO has also made significant strides in conserving and promoting the art and culture of rural communities.

IFFCO also has a focused plan to provide employment to the youth especially in the rural regions of the nation. IFFCO is helping the youth of open franchises and Krishi Kendras which will lead to the creation of 2000 direct and 5000 indirect jobs. Recently, IFFCO has ranked first among 300 large cooperatives of the world in a list provided by World Cooperative Monitor. IFFCO has been given this ranking as per the share of GDP contribution of the participating cooperative societies.

As of today, IFFCO has planted over one crore neem saplings all over the country. IFFCO buys the neem produce (Nimboli) at the highest rate of 15 per kilogram. IFFCO's organic pesticides and bio decomposers have been specially developed in order to cater to organic farming needs. IFFCO whole-heartedly takes part in any activity organized around various sectors in accordance with government campaigns and programs related to farmers and rural regions. (ANI)

