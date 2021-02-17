Left Menu

Case against Muslim Youth League Kerala leaders for misappropriation of funds for Kathua, Unnao rape victims

A cheating case has been charged against Muslim Youth League Kerala general secretary PK Firoz and national general secretary CK Subair in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds collected in the name of providing legal aid to families of Kathua and Unnao rape victims.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:46 IST
A cheating case has been charged against Muslim Youth League Kerala general secretary PK Firoz and national general secretary CK Subair in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds collected in the name of providing legal aid to families of Kathua and Unnao rape victims. According to Kunnamangalam police, a case has been registered based on a complaint. "A case has been registered against PK Firoz and CK Subair under section 420 IPC for cheating. The case has been filed based on the complaint by Yusuf Padanilam ( former Muslim Youth League leader )," said police.

As per the complainant, both Youth League leaders, the youth front of Indian Union Muslim League ( IUML) - PK Firoz and CK Subair - collected money by crowd funding pretending to provide legal support for the families of victims in Kathua and Unnao rape cases and money was diverted for other purposes. Meanwhile, PK Firoz who in a press conference earlier had denied the allegations reiterated that the case is politically motivated. (ANI)

