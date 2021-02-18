Left Menu

U.S. calls on Iran to reverse and refrain from steps harming IAEA pledges

Updated: 18-02-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 01:23 IST
The United States and its allies have called for Iran to reverse and refrain from any steps that would impact its assurances to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday, as Tehran said it will start banning short-notice inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

In a press briefing, he also said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss Iran on Thursday in a meeting with his British, French and German counterparts.

