Appointments of Queen’s Counsel are made by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Attorney-General and with the concurrence of the Chief Justice.

Appointment round for Queen’s Counsel to take place in 2021
The Solicitor-General will consult with the New Zealand Law Society and the New Zealand Bar Association regarding the candidates. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Attorney-General David Parker announced today that an appointment round for Queen's Counsel will take place in 2021.

The Chief Justice and the Attorney-General have issued Guidelines for Candidates. The Guidelines were updated in 2019 following a consultation process and include a new criterion of a commitment to improving access to justice.

The Chief Justice and the Attorney-General have issued Guidelines for Candidates. The Guidelines were updated in 2019 following a consultation process and include a new criterion of a commitment to improving access to justice.

"In recommending barristers to take silk I want to have a good understanding of each applicant's personal contribution to advancing better access to justice for those who need it. It will be an important factor in my decisions," David Parker said.

The guidelines and application form are available at www.crownlaw.govt.nz and set out the criteria for appointment and other information about the appointment process.

Applications open on 1 March 2021 and must be sent electronically to the Solicitor‑General no later than 31 March 2021.

The Solicitor-General will consult with the New Zealand Law Society and the New Zealand Bar Association regarding the candidates.

It is expected appointments will be made in June 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

