MP CM meets families of Sidhi bus mishap victims, provides aid of Rs 7 lakh each

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met the families of the victims of a bus accident, which occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi area, and provided Rs 7 lakh ex-gratia announced by the state and the Centre earlier.

ANI | Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-02-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 11:18 IST
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met victim's families. (Photo/twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met the families of the victims of a bus accident, which occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi area, and provided Rs 7 lakh ex-gratia announced by the state and the Centre earlier. The Chief Minister also express condolences to the families of the victims and assured them that the government is committed to their betterment.

"I am meeting with the families of victims of an unfortunate bus accident that was occurred in Sidhi. These kinds of incidents shake a person from inside. We cannot bring them back who has gone, but we will leave no stone unturned to support the family," Shivraj said in a tweet. Shivraj also said that he is handing over Rs 7 lakh to support the families.

"We are with the families of the victims. Right now, Rs seven lakh are being provided to the families. Apart from this, the government is committed to the betterment of the family according to the situation of the family whether it is the education of their children, employment, or business," Chouhan said. He also said that the investigation in this matter has been ordered. "Short-term and long-term planning will be done to avoid such accidents. The MD of Road Development Corporation and engineers will decide how to fix the road immediately and start its work," he said.

On Tuesday, Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of people who died in the bus accident in Sidhi. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those who lost their lives in the accident and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured. The bus going from Sidhi to Satna, carrying around 57 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control. As many as 50 people have lost their lives in the incident. (ANI)

