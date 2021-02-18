Tokyo 2020 head Hashimoto: deeply regret behavior from 7 years ago

Tokyo 2020 head Hashimoto: deeply regret behavior from 7 years agoReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:12 IST
Seiko Hashimoto, just named head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, said on Thursday that she deeply regretted her behavior from seven years ago, when she faced scrutiny over reports she'd made unwanted advances towards a sportsman during the Sochi Olympics.
"Both then and now, I deeply regret my behavior," Hashimoto told a news conference after being formally named to the post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
